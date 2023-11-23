(Adnkronos) – “We will distribute a natural drug free of charge to all those who participate in the national Risp program (Italian Lung Screening network”. This was stated by Ugo Pastorino, director of thoracic surgery at the National Cancer Institute of Milan, on the sidelines of the presentation, Wednesday 22 November, of the “New options, new paths” campaign, promoted by Astrazeneca with the collaboration of the Walce association.

#Lung #cancer #Professor #Pastorino #Response #important #investment #country