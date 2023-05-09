The Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome announces the success of a “pioneering operation” performed in April on a 58-year-old woman, operated on for a left pulmonary neoplasm infiltrating the aorta. “In the world, pulmonary neoplasms infiltrating the aorta are generally considered not amenable to surgical treatment,” underlined the University Hospital of Rome. “Frontiers of medicine that once again surpasses Erino Angelo Rendina, director of thoracic surgery” of Sant’Andrea and full professor at Sapienza University, who with his team removed the tumor and reconstructed the portion of the vessel attacked by the cancer.

The patient had already been treated in the pre-operative phase with chemotherapy. After an accurate multidisciplinary evaluation and pre-operative study – a note explains – on 11 April she underwent a complex surgical treatment which allowed a perfect and complete removal of the left lung tumor that invaded the aortic arch, with subsequent partial replacement of the vessel with a synthetic prosthesis. All without resorting to the arrest of the heart muscle, but in assistance of circulation with a beating heart. The patient, discharged in good general condition, returned home to continue the post-operative oncological path.

“An extraordinary operation – comments the general manager of Sant’Andrea, Daniela Donetti – which confirms the thoracic surgery of our hospital not only as the first in Italy for the number of operations for lung cancer in the light of the latest data from the national Outcomes program ‘Agenas, but also one of the most avant-garde structures in terms of type of surgical cases”.