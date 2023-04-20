Merck today announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has approved for reimbursement tepotinib, a new drug for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with genetic alterations that cause exon 14 skipping of epithelial mesenchymal transition factor (METex14). Fabrizio Bocchetti, director of the Merck Italia Oncology Business Unit explains the importance of this result.