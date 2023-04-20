Silvia Novello, Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the Oncology Department of the University of Turin and President of Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (WALCE), spoke at the press conference with which Merck announced that the Italian Agency approved for reimbursement tepotinib, a new drug for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with genetic alterations that cause epithelial mesenchymal transition factor exon 14 (METex14) skipping .