Two doctors in the treatment of oncology and pulmonary diseases confirmed that smoking is a major factor in increasing the risk of developing a number of types of cancer, while lung cancer is the most common cause of deaths caused by smoking.

Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Consultant and Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Holding, stated that smoking is a major factor in increasing the risk of many different types of cancer, including lung cancer, throat and mouth cancer, pancreatic cancer, bladder cancer, and colorectal cancer. , and kidney cancer.

He explained that «lung cancer is the most common and the most common cause of smoking deaths, while smoking causes an increased risk of cancer of the larynx and mouth. This includes the lips, tongue and tissues surrounding the mouth, in addition to smoking being one of the main factors leading to pancreatic cancer.

He continued, “Smoking is also associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer, and there is a relationship between smoking and an increased risk of colorectal cancer.”

He stressed the existence of studies indicating that smoking affects the health of the intestines and increases the formation of tumors, adding that «there is evidence that smoking is associated with an increased risk of kidney cancer, as it is exposed to toxic substances in smoke through the blood».

He stated that “smoking can lead to many other non-cancerous diseases, including heart disease,” revealing that lung cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer among men in the Gulf region, according to data from the Gulf Cancer Center between 1998 and 2017.

Al Shamsi explained that smoking greatly increases the risk of cancer for several reasons, most notably that tobacco contains carcinogens such as nicotine, turpentine, formaldehyde and more than 70 other carcinogenic compounds, and the effects of indoor pollution, as it causes the release of many toxic substances and side smoke, to which people are exposed. Smokers and non-smokers, in addition to the toxic effect of smoking on tissues and organs, as it leads to irritation and damage, and can cause genetic changes and DNA damage, which increases the possibility of cancer cell growth.

He pointed out that «the effect of smoking also extends to the immune system, as it weakens its ability to fight cancer cells and prevent them from spreading. Thus, people who smoke are more likely to develop cancerous tumors, while smoking over a long period increases the accumulation of toxic substances in the body and the risk of cancer.

Al Shamsi revealed that the type of smoking has an impact on the risk of cancer. There is evidence that smoking – in all its forms – increases the risk of cancer, including smoking traditional and electronic cigarettes and hookahs; Traditional cigarettes contain a complex chemical composition that includes carcinogens found in burnt tobacco, and is the most common and influential factor in increasing the risk of cancer.

He added that e-cigarettes do not contain burning tobacco, but they do contain chemicals added, which can be harmful to health. As for the smoke produced by hookahs, it contains a group of harmful chemicals.

He said, “To prevent cancer, you must stop smoking completely, start quitting measures, avoid second-hand smoke – that is, smoke breathed by non-smokers – and stay away from groups that tend to smoke, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and conduct regular cancer screening.” .

For his part, Dr. Abdul Karim Nassar, a pulmonologist at Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah, said that he treats 10 cases annually to stop smoking.

He added that there is a 55-year-old Arab patient who smoked for 30 years and smoked about 50 cigarettes daily.

He added that he was hospitalized with a bout of bronchial obstruction. After recovering, he decided to quit smoking completely. He was able to do so through strong will, the help of family and friends, the help of a doctor, and some nicotine replacement therapies.

He pointed out that there are five ways to quit smoking, which is developing a plan that includes identifying difficulties and how to overcome them, seeking help from the doctor, family and friends, not giving in to despair, using nicotine replacement therapy to curb the desire to smoke, and asking the doctor about medications that help reduce the desire. in smoking.

He stressed that one year after quitting smoking, the risk of heart disease and arteries decreases by half, and the risk of stroke decreases. After five years of quitting smoking, the risk of developing cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and bladder drops by half, and the risk of developing cervical cancer becomes equal to that of a non-smoker. The risk of stroke decreases to become the same as that of a non-smoker after 2 to 5 years.

Smokers are more likely to develop carcinomas than non-smokers.