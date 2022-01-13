The European Commission has granted theConditional Marketing Authorization for sotorasib (Lumykras *), a first-in-class KRASG12C inhibitor, in treatment of adult lung cancer patients

not small cell (Nsclc) in advanced stage with KRASG12C mutation and in progression after at least one previous line of systemic therapy. Full authorization for this indication is subject to verification and description of the clinical benefit in one or more confirmatory studies, specifies the American company Amgen.

Non-small cell lung cancer – the company recalls in a note – accounts for about 84% of the 2.2 million new diagnoses of lung cancer identified every year globally, including about 400 thousand new cases in Europe. In Italy, lung cancer is the second most frequent neoplasm in men (14%) and the third in women (7%), with approximately 41 thousand new cases estimated in 2020. The KRASG12C mutation is one of the most frequent in Nsclc and is present in about 13-15% of European patients with non-squamous Nsclc. With the EU green light, and according to local reimbursement procedures, doctors from all EU member countries, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, will be able to make the drug available to patients deemed suitable.

“The approval of sotorasib, the first and only targeted therapy for Nsclc with the KRASG12C mutation with proven efficacy, will ensure better treatment of all European patients with this notoriously difficult-to-treat form of cancer,” said David M. Reese, executive vice president. Amgen Research and Development – Amgen’s historic scientific breakthrough enabled researchers to advance the first KRASG12C inhibitor into clinical practice, a crucial innovation that we want to make available to the largest number of patients around the world. “

The EU decision – the note details – follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European drug agency EMA and is based on the results of the phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 study in the Nsclc. This is the largest clinical trial to date on patients with the KRASG12C mutation. Sotorasib 960 mg once daily orally demonstrated an objective response rate of 37.1% and a median duration of response of 11.1 months.

The most common adverse reactions were diarrhea (34%), nausea (25%) and fatigue (21%). The most common severe (grade ≥3) were: increased alanine aminotransferase level (Alt, 5%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (Ast, 4%) and diarrhea (4%).