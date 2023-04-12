Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

In the documentary film “Beyond the sea”

the stories of patients (and their caregivers). About 85% of lung cancer cases are due to tobacco. The free screening program

Charlotte says: «I fought cancer, for now I’m winning the battle. The biggest challenge is the fear of the unknown, but I haven’t won the fear yet, I fight against it every day». Aldo admits: “I realized why cigarettes hurt when it was too late”. Roberto says: “I never let the disease take my whole life. It saddens me to see people in therapy who have already given up; but if you give in psychologically, you’re already dead”.

The

lung cancer

The lung cancer has forcefully entered the lives of Carlotta, Aldo and Roberto, the three protagonists (together with their caregivers) of the documentary film «Over the sea» (here the trialer). Made by Sanofi, together with the patient association WALCE onlus – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe and at the RUFA Academy of Fine Arts (Rome University of Fine Art), the docufilm intends draw attention on the prevention of this tumor still today among the most lethal in the oncological field and, at the same time, give a message of hope to those who suffer from it.

Gesture of love towards yourself. The routes of the three protagonists of «Over the sea" are different, united but from fears, uncertainties, hopes. Aldo and Roberto are still affected by the pathology. In Carlotta, although she is healed, this event has somehow affected her existence. "Life can change in a minute – she underlines in the documentary -. Perhaps if you don't smoke that cigarette, it can be a gesture of love towards you». And Roberto, especially addressing the Boys, wishes them to «have one "hunger for life" such as to avoid any element that could contaminate this journey of life, which is extraordinary."

And, thanks to these testimonies, some of the young people – recent film graduates from the RUFA University – who contributed to the making of the docufilm have quit smokingothers have reduced the daily number of cigarettes.

Why prevention is important Lung cancer affects 2 million people worldwide each year. In Italy alone, in 2022, there were more 43 thousand diagnosesbased on the data of theItalian Association of Medical Oncology ( Aiom, «The numbers of cancer in Italy»).

About 85 percent of lung cancer cases are due to



tobacco. Hence the importance of focusing on prevention (starting from correct lifestyle habits) and on early diagnosiswhich allows you to start the therapies immediately.



In order to make people better knownthrough the experience of those who suffer from it and those around them, the impact that this pathology hasyou have chosen to use it documentary film tool. “The cinema it is a means of communication within everyone’s reach, capable of conveying clear and precise messages that it is not always possible to get through» explains Silvia Novello, full professor of Oncology at the University of Turin and head of Pulmonary Oncology at the San Luigi di Orbassano University Hospital, as well as president of the Walce Association, which supports people with breast cancer lung and their families.

See also New Higher Council of Health, Hope signs decree Lung screening for early diagnosis For example, continues the oncologist, «t

anti do not know that there is a ministerial screening programwith 18 active centres nationwideaddressed to people between 55 and 75 years old

who smoke or have been heavy smokers” (

participation is free thanks to funds allocated to the Regions based on the Ministerial Decree of 8 November 2021 ed).

The lung cancer prevention and monitoring program through the Italian Pulmonary Screening Network (RISP) aims to early detection of lung cancer in high-risk individuals across the monitoring periodic with low-dose chest CT and is associated with primary prevention interventions through a smoking cessation support (you can join the screening program too online here

ed).

Prevention and early diagnosis can make the difference between life and death.

«In the last 10-15 years – underlines Professor Novello – there have been important therapeutic novelties that have radically changed the lives of many people both in terms of quantity and quality; and it's important that we know about it."

