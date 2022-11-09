Small cell lung cancer (microcytoma) affects over 6 thousand people every year in Italy, equal to about 15% of the total number of new lung cancer diagnoses. It is one of the most aggressive forms of this neoplasm, which for thirty years has seen chemotherapy as the only standard of care. From today a new weapon is available for patients in our country, which allows to significantly improve long-term survival up to triple it. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of durvalumab, an immunotherapy drug developed by AstraZeneca, for the first-line treatment of extended-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), in combination with chemotherapy (etoposide associated with cisplatin or carboplatin, at the clinician’s choice). The new perspectives and implications in clinical practice in the treatment of lung microcytoma were explored today at a press conference in Milan.

“Small cell lung cancer is a very aggressive form of cancer, which initially tends to respond positively to chemotherapy and then inevitably and rapidly worsens – says Andrea Ardizzoni, professor of medical oncology at the University of Bologna and director of the Medical Oncology of the Irccs University Hospital of Bologna Policlinico Sant’Orsola Malpighi – Unlike what happens in non-small cell lung cancer, which also includes a percentage of non-smokers, in small cell cancer almost all of patients are smokers “.

In September 2020 – a note recalls – the combination of durvalumab with chemotherapy was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) based on the results of the international phase 3 study Caspian, which involved approximately 800 patients with stage microcytoma of the lung. extended, enrolled in over 200 centers in 23 countries.

“Very few patients with lung microcytoma are candidates for surgical treatment, because this neoplasm progresses very rapidly and, in most cases, is already in the metastatic stage at the time of diagnosis – underlines Ardizzoni – The duration of the benefit offered by standard chemotherapy is usually Hence the strong clinical need for new effective pharmacological therapies. In the last thirty years there have been many drugs studied to improve survival, but only the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy has been shown to be able to obtain this important result The Caspian study found that durvalumab in combination with traditional chemotherapy not only reduces the risk of death by 29%, but is able to triple the 3-year probability of survival compared to chemotherapy alone. because nearly one in five people can achieve long-term disease control, keeping the quality of life unaltered “. Notably, 17.6% of patients treated with durvalumab plus chemotherapy were alive at three years, compared with 5.8% with chemotherapy alone. ”

“The approval of reimbursement by Aifa – explains Lorenza Landi, head of UOSD Clinical Trials: Phase 1 and Precision Medicine, Regina Elena Cancer Institute, Irccs Rome – makes it possible to administer durvalumab in combination with different chemotherapy schemes, etoposide with cisplatin or carboplatin, and is excellent news for patients and clinicians, who have a new weapon at their disposal to improve long-term survival. The benefit of chemoimmunotherapy highlighted in the Caspian study is even more relevant, because the arm control consists of the standard of treatment used up to now in clinical practice, ie chemotherapy up to 6 cycles “.

“The general strategy for managing the disease also changes – adds Landi – because according to the traditional scheme, after the 6 cycles of chemotherapy the patient remained in follow-up and then resumed chemotherapy treatment in case of relapse. The new protocol, on the other hand, does not. provides more suspensions: once chemo-immunotherapy is finished, maintenance therapy is continued with immunotherapy. The continuation of treatment reassures the patient also from a psychological point of view. Therapeutic planning in pulmonary microcytoma must be extremely precise. The best choice it is represented by the combination of immunotherapy with first-line chemotherapy. Only in this way can we prolong survival “.

About two-thirds of patients with lung microcytoma are diagnosed with extended-stage disease, in which the cancer has spread outside the lung, developing metastases to other organs. “The ability to recognize signs and symptoms and thus be able to diagnose and initiate adequate therapy are essential for a rapid start of treatment, to obtain a reduction in the size of the tumor, to control its growth and, consequently, to increase life expectancy – remarks Silvia Novello, president of Walce (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), professor of medical oncology at the University of Turin and head of pulmonary oncology at the San Luigi Gonzaga hospital in Orbassano.

“The difficulty in recognizing the signs of the microcytoma can lengthen the time between the appearance of the first symptoms, the contact with the family doctor and the specialist and therefore the diagnosis – continues Novello – This neoplasm has so far received less attention than others, even because of the social stigma, attributable to the history of smoking in the majority of patients, so I am certainly relieved to know that today they can benefit from an additional therapeutic option. It is therefore now important on the one hand to sensitize specialists to the importance of timely diagnosis , continuing to promote correct lifestyles, on the other hand informing patients about the factors and behaviors that can influence the course of therapies, including the smoking habit that continues to have an impact on treatments and their tolerability and must therefore be contrasted even after diagnosis “.

“We are proud to be able to bring a new therapeutic option to these patients and to finally be able to talk about survival in a very aggressive disease setting – declares Mirko Merletti, vice president of Oncology AstraZeneca – Today thanks to our commitment in the Lung Ambition Alliance, a partnership between organizations that include the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (Iaslc), Guardant Health and the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (Glcc), we are alongside the patient not only in treatment, but also in prevention: in this neoplasm it is important to continue to inform about the risks associated with smoking and the importance of early diagnosis through screening “.