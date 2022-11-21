It is available from today in Italy pralsetinibnew Roche’s target therapy approved a year ago by the European Medicines Agency EMA as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) positive for the fusion of the Ret gene, not previously treated with a Ret inhibitor. The drug is now reimbursed by the Italian drug agency Aifa for this patient population in lines subsequent to the first.

“Scientific research has accumulated many significant results in recent years in the field of non-small cell lung cancer, through the identification of increasingly innovative treatments aimed at specific molecular targets, as in the case of pralsetinib – comments Silvia Novello, ordinary of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and president of Walce Onlus (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe) – The approval of pralsetinib by Aifa marks an important news for patients with Ret-positive Nsclc, a molecular alteration found in about 1-2% of cases of NSCLC”. This is about 37,500 people a year in the world, often younger than the average of those who receive a diagnosis of lung cancer and without a strong smoking, “who can therefore have a further innovative therapeutic solution – underlines the specialist – which has obtained excellent results in the control of the disease, together with efficacy also at the level of brain metastases. It is another piece of precision medicine applied to the treatment of lung cancer”.

The green light for pralsetinib is based on the results of the Phase 1-2 Arrow study, in which the drug produced a durable clinical response in Nsclc patients with Ret fusions. THE data, presented last September at the Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology Esmoconfirmed that even with a median follow-up of 26.8 months pralsetinib shows robust and long-lasting clinical activity, with a response rate of 63.1% in patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and 77.6% in patients who had not yet received systemic therapy. The trial update also confirmed the drug’s safety profile and tolerability.

“Italian patients with advanced stage lung cancer with impaired Ret can today benefit from an important therapeutic innovation that has demonstrated promising results in terms of efficacy and tolerability in pivotal clinical trials – says Filippo de Marinis, director of the Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan and president of AIOT, the Italian association of thoracic oncology – Pralsetinib is currently reserved for patients with metastatic RET-positive NSCLC in advanced lines of treatment who have not received other specific drugs for RET and independently from the chemotherapy regimen previously received, ensuring maximum flexibility in accessing therapy”.

“At Roche, we have been committed to the field of lung oncology for a long time in order to develop cutting-edge therapeutic approaches through the adoption of innovative and personalized techniques that can kick off new healing paths or improve existing ones – says Federico Pantellini , Medical Affairs Lead Roche Italia – We are therefore delighted to have received the approval of pralsetinib from Aifa”, because “in this way we will be able to take another important step forward in our mission to provide patients with the right treatment in the best way possible, thus helping them to make a real improvement in their lives”.