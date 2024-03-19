Researchers have demonstrated for the first time that a crucial interface in a protein that drives the growth of lung cancer it could serve as a target for more effective treatments. The study was conducted by the Science and Technology Facilities Council's (STFC) Central Laser Facility (CLF) and used advanced laser imaging techniques to identify structural details of a mutated protein that help it evade drugs that target it.

There research was published in the journal Nature Communications.

New hope for lung cancer treatment

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein that sits on the surface of cells and receives molecular signals that tell the cell to grow and divide. In some types of cancer, mutated EGFR stimulates uncontrolled growth, causing tumors. Various cancer treatments block and inhibit mutant EGFR to prevent tumor formation, but these are limited, as cancer cells commonly eventually develop additional treatment-resistant EGFR mutations.

Until now, it has not been understood exactly how these drug-resistant EGFR mutations drive tumor growth, hampering our ability to develop treatments that target them.

In this latest study, CLF scientists obtained high-resolution images of a drug-resistant EGFR mutation known to contribute to lung cancer.

This was achieved using an advanced laser imaging technique developed by STFC for this purpose and called Fluorophore Localization Imaging with Photobleaching or FLImP.

The FLImP analysis revealed structural details as small as two nanometers and showed for the first time with this level of precision how molecules interact in the drug-resistant EGFR mutation.

Further analyzes by the Biomolecular & Pharmaceutical Modeling Group at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) used advanced computer simulations which, combined with FLImP analysis, provided atomistic details of the mutant EGFR complexes. From this, the team was able to compare the structural details of mutated and healthy EGFR to identify interfaces between interacting molecules in the drug-resistant mutation critical to tumor growth.

Professor Marisa Martin-Fernandez, leader of the CLF's Octopus Group, who led the study, said: “This discovery is the culmination of years of research and technological development at the CLF and our partner institutions and we are extremely excited about the its potential to inform the course of cancer research in the future.”

“If this interface proves to be an effective therapeutic target, it could provide an entirely new approach to much-needed pharmaceutical development.”

The team then introduced additional drug-resistant EGFR mutations into cultured lung cells and mice that interfered with the newly discovered interfaces.

In these experiments, one of the additional EGFR mutations was shown to block cancer growth, with mice not developing tumors, further indicating that the ability of this EGFR mutation to promote cancer is indeed dependent on these interfaces.

Dr Gilbert Fruhwirth, leader of the Imaging Therapies and Cancer group at King's College London, which validated the findings in live animals, noted: “This research has become possible through the combination of a variety of different imaging technologies, ranging from single molecules to whole animals, and demonstrates the power of imaging to better understand the inner workings of cancer. We are extremely pleased with this successful collaboration and look forward to further developing this pharmaceutical opportunity as part of this team.”

Researchers hope that these interfaces could serve as potential targets for new cancer therapies that overcome resistance acquired from EGFR mutations.

Professor Francesco Luigi Gervasio, Head of the Biomolecular and Pharmaceutical Modeling Group at UNIGE, commented: “This breakthrough was made possible by a combination of cutting-edge simulations and experimental techniques that can now 'visualise' the structure and dynamics of important cancer targets such as EGFR in unprecedented detail.”

Dr Yiannis Galdadas from UNIGE, who ran the simulations, added: “The simulations were able to push the effective resolution of the microscope beyond the limits of imagination. It is almost possible to 'touch' the site of the mutation and see the effect.”

Further studies at CLF are currently testing the research method on other EGFR mutations known to contribute to lung cancer. They also hope to determine whether this interface plays a role in the development of other tumors, including brain cancer.

Identify EGFR T790M familial germline variant in lung cancer

Geoffrey R. Oxnard, MD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and colleagues enrolled lung cancer patients whose tumor profile harbored possible pathogenic germline EGFR variants (PV) and their relatives, in person or distantly . Over a five-year period, 141 participants were enrolled, 71% of whom were enrolled remotely.

The researchers found that 116 participants from 59 families were tested for EGFR T790M based on prior genotyping, demonstrating a Mendelian inheritance pattern with variable penetrance of lung cancer.

Fifty-five percent of 91 confirmed or obligate germline EGFR PV carriers from 39 families had lung cancer; 52% were diagnosed before age 60.

Overall, 95% of carriers with somatic lung cancer testing had an EGFR driver switch.

Fifteen of 36 germline carriers without a diagnosis of cancer had undergone computed tomography and nine had lung nodules, including one 28-year-old individual who had more than 10 nodules.

A 4.1 Mb haplotype shared by 89% of 46 EGFR T790M germline carriers was estimated to have originated between 223 and 279 years ago.

“The INHERIT study provides crucial information about why lung cancer develops and will ultimately accelerate and advance targeted treatment for those with the T790M mutation in the EGFR gene,” said co-author Bonnie J. Addario , of the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute in San Carlos, California.

Pathogenic germline variants identified in patients with lung cancer

Steven Sorscher, MD, of Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and colleagues retrospectively examined deidentified data from 7,788 individuals diagnosed with lung cancer for whom germline DNA sequencing was performed and l copy number analysis at the exon level between 2014 and 2014. 2022.

Clinically actionable PGVs were defined as those associated with clinical management recommendations or eligibility for studies based on current standards of care guidelines.

The researchers found that an average of 79 genes (range 1 to 159) were tested. In 1,161 patients (14.9%), testing identified 1,503 PGVs in 81 known lung cancer risk genes.

A single PGV in a gene associated with autosomal recessive inheritance was identified in an additional 229 patients (2.9%). PGVs were more common in BRCA2, CHEK2, ATM, TP53, BRCA1, and EGFR (2.8, 2.1, 1.9, 1.3, 1.2, and 1.0%, respectively).

Overall, 61.3% of the 1,161 individuals had a PGV in a DNA damage repair/homologous recombination gene and were therefore potentially eligible for a clinical treatment study; 95.1% of 1,161 patients had a potentially clinically usable PGV.

“Lung cancer patients should not be deprived of the opportunity to learn their risks for other cancers, to help family members determine their risks, and to benefit from the management and potential therapeutic implications of the discovery of PGV in DNA repair pathways,” said a co-author.

Osimertinib + chemotherapy improves progression-free survival in advanced non-small cell lung cancer

In patients with EGFR-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osimertinib combined with chemotherapy leads to significantly longer progression-free survival (PFS) than osimertinib alone.

David Planchard, MD, Ph.D., of the Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, and colleagues randomly assigned 557 patients with EGFR-mutant advanced NSCLC who had not previously received treatment for advanced disease to receive osimertinib (80 mg once daily) with chemotherapy (pemeterxed plus cisplatin or carboplatin) or receive osimertinib monotherapy (80 mg once daily) in a 1:1 ratio.

The researchers found that investigator-assessed PFS was significantly longer in the osimertinib chemotherapy group compared to the osimertinib group.

Overall, 57 and 41% of patients in the osimertinib chemotherapy group and the osimertintib group, respectively, were alive and progression-free at 24 months.

Consistent with the primary analysis, PFS assessed by blinded independent review was significantly longer in the combination group.

An objective response (complete or partial) was observed in 83 and 76% of patients in the osimertinib-chemotherapy and osimertinib groups; the median duration of response was 24.0 and 15.3 months, respectively.

The combination group had a higher incidence of grade 3 or higher adverse events from any cause than the monotherapy group.

“Osimertinib plus chemotherapy with pemeterxed and a platinum-based agent significantly improved progression-free survival compared with osimertinib alone in the setting of first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant advanced NSCLC,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed links to AstraZeneca, which produces osimertinib and funded the study.