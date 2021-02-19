E.A 21-year-old patient killed two other patients and seriously injured a nurse in a psychiatric hospital in Lüneburg. As the police in the Lower Saxony city announced, the young man attacked his victims on Friday night.

Several police car crews were on duty to overpower and tie him up. The officers also had to use pepper spray.

The patient also threw objects at the emergency services and slightly injured another nurse and a police officer. According to the investigators’ first findings, the young man killed a 54-year-old fellow patient by force on the neck. He injured another 56-year-old fellow patient in his ward so badly that he later died in hospital.

A 61-year-old nurse was seriously injured by the suspect. The man is now in police custody. Further details were initially unclear, the investigations were ongoing.

How the “Lüneburger Landeszeitung” online reported that the young man brought himself in on Thursday. There were no indications of a possible harm to yourself or others, it said.