Last Monday Motorsport.com teased the bombshell of Suzuki’s departure from MotoGP at the end of this season. This leaves a vacancy in the premier-class grid ahead of 2023. In response to the news, Dorna warned the Hamamatsu House that it cannot unilaterally leave by threatening a fine and claiming that several offers from builders and teams interested in taking the place of the house of the great S.

One of the first names to emerge was that of one of the most solid and professional structures in the Moto3 world championship, Leopard Racing, which in recent years had tried to get a place in the premier class, albeit without success. Today, the Leopard team was at the Circuit de Barcelona to carry out a day of private testing together with other Moto3 and Moto2 teams and Christian Lundberg, technical director of the facility, spoke to Motorsport.com.

“Let’s see how the situation evolves, there is a middle contract and I don’t think Suzuki can leave MotoGP like that, because he has a contract signed until 2026. We’ll see, but if a place becomes available and God willing, we would be a lot we are happy to take it ”, assured Lundberg. “The whole paddock knows that we are absolutely interested and that we would try to take this step, but there is still a little bit left to materialize”.

With so little time, it is very difficult for a new manufacturer to enter the project of creating a structure and making a bike from scratch to race in MotoGP. This facilitates the option of private teams, supported by manufacturers: “Today the houses have various brands, the PIERER Mobility group (KTM) has several brands, as does Aprilia (Piaggio Group), the only brands are the Japanese and Ducati. Expanding the number of brands is a vision that they can have in Dorna, but I don’t think that’s the case, I think we need to give the same opportunities to the current manufacturers. In the end, a team that has only two bikes is at a disadvantage ”.

“Aprilia is very interested in having four bikes, KTM already has them, as well as Honda. Ducati has even eight … the most logical thing I think would be to allow the manufacturer who today has only two bikes, in this case Aprilia, to have two more. It would make the most sense, ”Lundberg said.

This means that Leopard is already working on the basis of the move to MotoGP as a private structure with Aprilia bikes: “We already made it clear some time ago that we wanted to enter MotoGP and now the ball has passed to Dorna, let’s see if things balance. The problem is that I don’t know if we are first or fourth on the list, because we have talked, but maybe there are other people who without saying anything have privately expressed the desire to stay there, based on what we read in the press release. of Dorna, so the last word is theirs ”.

However, speculating a little on the possibility that the traffic light is green for Leopard Racing’s entry into MotoGP, the associated brand could not be anyone other than Aprilia: “I think the only option would be to join Aprilia, because in my opinion Dorna has to reward in one way or another the only manufacturer on the grid who has only two bikes and today all the bikes are very competitive. So we would be happy to work with Aprilia, plus we are a half-Italian team and it would be easier than working with the Japanese. I think it would be the best option ”.