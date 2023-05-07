On Sunday, the British take part in lunches among neighbors, before performing a great concert at Windsor Castle, the day after the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla.

After several days of rehearsals, receptions, garden parties and a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, the 74 and 75-year-old royal couple are invited to a private reception at Windsor Castle (west London) on Sunday before attending a concert hosted by actor Hugh Bonneville, the hero of the series “Downton Abbey”. In front of 20,000 spectators.

The concert will be performed by American singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a choir of more than 300 people from different walks of life. But none of the British artistic faces were wanted.

Actor Tom Cruise is set to appear in a video, and Winnie the Pooh was also announced, who will follow in the footsteps of Paddington Bear, a well-known character in British children’s stories who appeared in a video sipping tea with Elizabeth II at the opening of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in June 2022.

On Monday, a public holiday given specifically to mark the coronation, Britons were invited to take part in volunteer work but the royal couple did not plan any public appearances.

Other members of the royal family were authorized to attend the “big luncheon” and neighborhood parties scheduled in the country on Sunday.