Located just eight hours of car travel from the southern state of Texas, Ellsworth Countywithin Kansas, USAlaunched a particular offer under the program MakeMyMove in which gives US$5,700 and the chance to have lunch with the mayoramong other benefits, to people who move to their territory.

Given the rise of remote work in recent years, different US states and cities began to offer unique opportunities to attract workers of different ages, with the aim of increasing their tax bases, as well as boosting the regional economy and attracting young talent.

Among these regions, Ellsworth County stands out, in the center of the state of Kansas, due to the incentives proposed in its offerbetween those listed below:

US$5,000 in cash for relocation

$50 Gift Card for Ellsworth County

One-year golf pass to “one of the best courses in the state”

Lunch with the mayor (or other city representative)

County tour including lunch

With the mentioned benefits, The total amount offered by the government to move to its territory amounts to US$5,700. According to the publication made on the official website of the program mentioned above, the region offers tranquil landscapes, with the Possibility of carrying out different outdoor activities (hiking, fishing, picnicking, etc.) and constant local events celebrating the history of the place.

In the publication, the government highlights The opportunity that the county represents for entrepreneurs with community support and personalized resources. “Experience the magic of the Midwest – a combination of tranquility, opportunity and community spirit that defines Ellsworth County. Come, explore and make this your forever home,” the offer says.

The region’s landscape offers the possibility of doing various outdoor activities. Photo:TripAdvisor Share

Eligibility to obtain US$5,700 for moving to the city

Although the offer may be tempting, not all US citizens will be able to apply, as they must meet certain requirements. According to the offer, The eligibility conditions are as follows: