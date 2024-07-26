According to the criteria of
Among these regions, Ellsworth County stands out, in the center of the state of Kansas, due to the incentives proposed in its offerbetween those listed below:
- US$5,000 in cash for relocation
- $50 Gift Card for Ellsworth County
- One-year golf pass to “one of the best courses in the state”
- Lunch with the mayor (or other city representative)
- County tour including lunch
With the mentioned benefits, The total amount offered by the government to move to its territory amounts to US$5,700. According to the publication made on the official website of the program mentioned above, the region offers tranquil landscapes, with the Possibility of carrying out different outdoor activities (hiking, fishing, picnicking, etc.) and constant local events celebrating the history of the place.
In the publication, the government highlights The opportunity that the county represents for entrepreneurs with community support and personalized resources. “Experience the magic of the Midwest – a combination of tranquility, opportunity and community spirit that defines Ellsworth County. Come, explore and make this your forever home,” the offer says.
Eligibility to obtain US$5,700 for moving to the city
Although the offer may be tempting, not all US citizens will be able to apply, as they must meet certain requirements. According to the offer, The eligibility conditions are as follows:
- Be employed full-time and able to relocate while keeping your current position or be self-employed and able to relocate while keeping your current clients
- Earn at least US$50,000 a year
- to be 18 years old or more
- Reside outside the 24-county region of northwest Kansas
- Be able to move your primary residence to the 24-county region of northwest Kansas within 6 months
- Provide proof of the above eligibility criteria
#Lunch #mayor #moving #city #Texas
Leave a Reply