Deadly family lunch, three people killed by the most poisonous mushroom in the world

In Australia a news story that is tinged with yellow takes center stage: three people died and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a lunch of beef Wellington, an English specialty, and obviously poisonous mushrooms.

As he writes the AgiAustralia is gripped by the mystery of the fatal luncheon, held at the lady’s home Erin Patterson in the small town of Leongatha, in the State of Victoria, on 29 July. So far, the woman has not been charged and the police have not provided any evidence to suggest that the act was intentional.

READ ALSO: Bologna, they argue over dog pee: 31-year-old stabbed to death in the heart

The deadliest mushroom in the world

More than two weeks after the incident, police authorities reported that the guests actually ingested some Amanita phalloides, known as Greenish Tignosa or Chalice of Death. It is considered the most poisonous mushroom in the world and grows right in Leongatha, two hours by road from Melbourne, but it is easily confused with other edible species.

In her statement to Victoria Police, she relaunched by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and from Nine NewspapersMs Patterson, 48, said she used a mixture of supermarket button mushrooms and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store in Melbourne several months ago in the preparation of the meal, so she could not suspect they were poisonous.

READ ALSO: Etna is scary again: “Possibility of an imminent event”. New alarm

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness my loved ones suffered and their demise,” said the hostess. She was the only one she – together with her children – who did not accuse any illness, which is why the woman ended up at the center of suspicion and speculation, but so far the police have not charged her.

Subscribe to the newsletter

