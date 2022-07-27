“This is not a correct way of acting,” technical director Dimitri de Condé van Genk told The Importance of Limburg. By this he means the conduct of FC Copenhagen. The national champion of Denmark invited Dessers and his agent Stijn Francis for lunch in the capital, but because the striker was photographed there, a commotion has arisen.

Thanks to Dessers’ agent, Genk knew about the interest from Copenhagen, but the club itself had not yet reported to De Condé. The fact that the 27-year-old striker, who helped Feyenoord to the Conference League final last season, was sitting at the table with trainer Jess Thorup and sporting director Peter Christiansen, therefore hit the club the wrong way. Dessers still worked with Thorup, who left Genk for Copenhagen in 2020 in a hurry. That didn’t sit well with the Belgian club either.