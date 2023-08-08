Event held this Monday (7.Aug.2023) in São Paulo (SP) was organized by former minister Andrea Matarazzo (PSD)

Vice President and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met this Monday (7.Aug.2023) with the former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Michel Temer (MDB), in São Paulo (SP). The event was organized by the former minister Andrea Matarazzo (PSD). according to the column Panelfrom the Folha de S.Paulo, the meeting celebrated the 29th anniversary of the creation of the Real Plan – in July of this year– and the birthday of FHC, who turned 92 on June 18th. Through his Twitter profile, the vice president shared a record of the lunch. “Men and women who donated their talent and capacity for achievement when they held high positions during the governments of President FHC. May the legacy of struggle to improve the lives of our population and the unshakable respect for democracy of these men and women continue to inspire us!”, he said Alckmin.