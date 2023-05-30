A healthy diet, exercise, no smoking, regular checkups. Here are the rules to follow to have a healthy heart, according to the Italian Heart Foundation. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Yet to take care of the heart just follow a few simple daily habits. It is essential to have an adequate supply of specific nutrients: start the day with a full breakfast (the most important meal that gives energy to the day), based on whole grains, fresh seasonal fruit and low-fat milk or yoghurt. Eat at least five portions of each day fresh greens, vegetables and fruits and in season. There dried fruit it can be a healthy snack in the morning and in the afternoon (30 grams per day). Legumes, to be consumed 2-3 times a week, are a good source of vegetable protein and are rich in soluble fibre, which controls the intestinal absorption of fats. Increase your fish intake, especially oily fish. Choose low-fat meatpreferably white, and reduce the consumption of red meat, salami and sausages. With regard to the distribution of mealsthe suggestion is to start with a good breakfast, don’t skip lunch and have a light dinner following the rule «lunch like a king and dinner like a pauper».