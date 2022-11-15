While the former rhythmic gymnastics athlete Ginevra Parrini spoke live on “Italia Sì” on Rai 1 about the abuses, mistreatment and humiliations received by the instructors during her career, Moreno Buccianti, Emanuela Maccarani’s partner and father of Marco ( the technical director and the nutritionist of the national rhythmic team), made fun of her on social media. “On the platform Ginevra Parrino”, she wrote last November 12 on her Facebook group called “Maccarani Fan Club”, accompanying her post with hashtags: #CoachMaccarani, # Giùlemanidallefarfalle. Then again, sharing an interview given by Parrini herself to “Non è l’Arena” on La7, she wrote “Lunch is served. #ChefParrino”. Twice you have used the surname with the wrong final letter. Contacted from Republic, Buccianti replied: “I probably made a mistake, I write quickly from the phone and maybe I typed the ‘o’ instead of the ‘i’. But now I’ll correct it.”

The man also relaunched the victim’s words in Giletti’s studio, as if to imitate her: “I don’t understand why Maccarani denies it”. In a few days, Friday 18 November, Maccarani will be heard in Desio by federal prosecutors as part of the investigation that is trying to establish responsibility for the abuse and mistreatment reported by the athletes. Butterflies will be heard the day before. After the criticisms for what was written, Buccianti also specified: “Why did I write that lunch is served? I have a column on Instagram that I call ‘Today I feel like a chef’, I didn’t want to make fun of anyone. I have not made any offensive posts. I founded the national team of priests and nuns”.