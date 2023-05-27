Meeting was interpreted as deference to the President of the Electoral Court, considered the most powerful of the STF today

O President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had lunch on Wednesday (May 24, 2023) with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to discuss the nominations of the new ministers for the Electoral Court.

The meeting took place at the Planalto Palace and was not on the president’s agenda. Earlier in the evening, Moraes announced the choice of president during a STF session. Soon after, the government made the decision official.

The nominations took place in record time. The STF sent Lula on the 4th (May 24) a list of 4 candidates, who had been chosen in a secret ballot by TSE ministers. The candidates were:

André Ramos Tavares;

Daniela Lima Borges;

Edilene Lobo;

Floriano de Azevedo Marques Neto.

Lula chose Tavares and Marques Neto for the positions, despite the expectation that one of the nominees would be a woman. The decision was interpreted as a goodwill gesture to Moraes, currently the most powerful minister in the STF. He is the rapporteur for the inquiries into fake news, digital militias and the acts of January 8th.

The new ministers are friends of Moraes. Both are lawyers and professors at the São Paulo Law School, where the president of the TSE also teaches.

Read the profile of those chosen by the president:

André Ramos Tavares – Doctor and Master in Law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and former president of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic;

Floriano Marques – PhD in Public Law from USP (University of São Paulo), former director of the Faculty of Law at USP and professor at the Department of Public Law in the area of ​​Administrative Law.

Both will take office at the TSE for a 2-year term in vacancies for law. They will succeed ministers Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach, who left the court this month.

The TSE, the body responsible for the jurisdiction of the country’s Electoral Justice, is composed of 7 members, namely: