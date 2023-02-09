Do you know the Bentley S2 Continental? Cheers, because it’s a rare thing. In 1961 this Bentley S2 Continental got a body made by the London coachbuilder James Young. It seems that only four of this carriage were made. A special choice to exchange the 6.2-liter V8 engine of this car for an electric motor from Lunaz Design.

Lunaz’s conversion starts with a 3D scan, after which the body is stripped and completely restored. Everything that could be repaired has been repaired. What can no longer be saved is recycled. The batteries and electric motor have been specially developed for Lunaz. The powertrain is good for 406 hp and 719 Nm. According to Lunaz, the restomod sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Much of the rest of the car – steering, suspension, brakes, electronics – has also been updated to meet current safety and performance standards. For example, there are larger calipers with six pistons at the front and four pistons at the rear. The new chassis can be adjusted in hardness from the cabin.

The interior of the electric Bentley S2 Continental

Speaking of that cabin, there you will find beautiful orange upholstery. The orange leather is made from ‘naturally fallen olive leaves’, while the carpeting consists of nylon fiber from recycled plastic bottles. Even the wood on the dashboard comes from a ‘sustainable source’.

Lunaz founder David Lorenz: ‘This magnificent Bentley S2 Continental was already an exceptional car. As one of the few specimens of its kind left in the world. In this new form, it is the rarest car ever to be converted to full-electric proportions.’ Lunaz does not want to tell you exactly what you have lost for that.