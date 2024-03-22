Lunaz is a company in Silverstone that gives classic Aston Martins, Bentleys and Range Rovers a heart transplant from a combustion engine to an electric motor. For example, we recently highlighted the 60-year-old Bentley Continental S1 that was converted by Lunaz. For the time being, the restorations of old British cars will stop, because Lunaz is forced to stop production.

By the way, it is not due to the demand for electrified classics. Two years ago, the company reported that its order books were full until 2024. Lunaz – which receives financial support from one David Beckham – consists of two parts. On the one hand, mechanics work on classic cars at Lunaz Design. The other side of the organization is called Lunaz Applied Technology, where old trucks are converted into e-trucks.

Why Lunaz is temporarily stopping the restomods

The production stop at the entire company is because the truck branch has recently been placed under receivership. This has led to a complete lull for the company. Lunaz says in a response that it is busy reshaping the company. The company is doing this as the market is changing thanks to “delays in regulatory requirements for fleets to transition to zero-emission vehicles.” In other words, the EV transition is happening too slowly due to governments.