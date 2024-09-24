GungHo Online Entertainment he announced LUNAR Remastered Collectiona collection of the first two chapters of the franchise. The title will be available during Spring 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Among the new features we will find a renewed technical sector, both for graphics and sound, and a series of improvements to the quality of life.

While we wait to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer, enjoy!

LUNAR Remastered Collection – Announcement Trailer

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment away X