The Lunar series is considered a pioneer in the Japanese role-playing game genre, probably among the first to become popular in the West, thanks to deep stories and very particular characterizations.

Inside the package we find the modernized versions of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete both adapted with high definition graphics but leaving the original stories and contents unchanged.

Among the surprises announced at tonight’s State of Play was Lunar Remastered Collection or rather a collection of the great classic JRPGs of the 90s belonging to the Lunar series, re-proposed in remastered form .

Two great classics with some additions and improvements

Lunar Remastered Collection features the two classic chapters but with high definition graphicswidescreen support, improved 2D art, HD animated cutscenes, and a completely new English voiceover.

At any time, players can choose to play with the new graphics. remastered or with the original onethere are also several new options that make the two titles in question more enjoyable.

Among these we point out the presence of the option to speed up battles and some more advanced settings regarding the strategic setting of the party, furthermore German and French have been included among the languages, in addition to English and Japanese.

Unfortunately, it seems that Italian is not included among the possible options. Lunar: Silver Star Story represents the beginning of the story, which begins in a village called Burg, where the protagonist Alex finally finds himself realizing his dreams by taking part in a great adventure.

This adventure continues with Lunar 2: Eternal Blue, and the complete story can be relived and enhanced with the Lunar Remastered Collection, coming spring 2025 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.