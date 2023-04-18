Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Hardly any rain and a lack of meltwater from the mountains are affecting Lake Garda in Italy. The water level is lower than ever.

Munich/Rome – A thin strip of land between the island of San Biagio and the mainland in Lake Garda causes horror. The island has been accessible on foot since the beginning of the year. The ongoing drought and water shortages continue to cause problems for Italy’s largest inland body of water.

The water levels are reaching a record low, the news portal reported extreme weather.tv. According to the Italian authorities, the water level in Lake Garda on Monday morning (April 17) was 46.9 centimeters lower than ever at this time of year. The last time the level was this low was in 1953 (47 centimeters). Compared to the previous year, the level has halved. Satellite images also show the dramatic situation on Lake Garda.

Drought summer 2022: drought and lack of rain burden Germany View photo gallery

Alarming drought on Lake Garda: “Clear sign of climate change”

According to media reports, the drained rocks in front of Sirmione look like lunar landscapes. Winter rain and meltwater from the mountains have largely stayed away in the past few weeks and months. The precipitation deficits and heat waves of the past few years have also led to “a large water deficit slowly building up,” environmental researcher Andreas Marx explained to the daily News.

Tourists walk over rock slabs in front of Sirmione on Lake Garda. The persistent drought and water shortage continue to make Italy difficult. © Miguel Medina/AFP

Tourists are happy about wider stretches of coast and the new land bridge. However, the drought in northern Italy could primarily have consequences for agriculture and the food supply. “The situation is worse than last year,” warned the Italian agricultural association Coldiretti. “It’s a catastrophic drought and it’s a clear sign of climate change,” David Volken, a climate expert from Switzerland, told extreme weather.tv. The authorities in Italy reported a water level at a “historic low” last year.

Drought on Lake Garda: Drought is also causing concern in France

But not only Lake Garda has to struggle with extremely low water levels. The Po, Italy’s largest river, is also suffering from the drought. Secretary General of the Po Authority, Alessandro Bratti, spoke of a “worrying situation”.

The authorities fear that a drought summer is also imminent in France due to a lack of rain. According to the National Geological Service (BRGM), the groundwater level is below average in many places. (kas with agencies)