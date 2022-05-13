Anna Lisa Poul together with her team she managed to use lunar earth collected in the 60s and 70s to see if it was possible to grow seedlings and the answer was yes.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Communications Biology.

Lunar land: some details on the research

Paul’s team had to fight with an unfamiliar earthy material but despite this, the seedlings were able to see the light. The experiment is of significant importance because thanks to it, the lunar astronauts could grow plants in serr in full autonomy, making them able to self-provide part of their livelihood.

“After two days, we were amazed that every single seed sprouted. It was extraordinary and a bit breathtaking“Said Paul, a space biologist and geneticist atUniversity of Florida: “We were observing the very first seeds ever in the history of humanity, in the history of the solar system, growing in the lunar material ”.

The lunar soil, called regolith, that astronauts collected in the 1960s and 1970s is extremely difficult to work with. The grains of sand are dry, sharp and abrasive and are characterized by minerals and ions that the plants of the Earth do not know m, and have no organic substance, because no plant has ever grown, and then died and decomposed, on the moon . To make it simpler to the earth’s soil, the scientists had to add some nutrients and water. (Water is also difficult to find on the moon, although it exists).

Scientist Poul and her study group sought to make the most of the limited glimpses of lunar land or regolith. For each sample, they had about a gram, or teaspoon, of material collected by Apollo 11. For comparison, the team of experts planted seeds in similar amounts of simulated lunar soil made from volcanic ash, which on Earth would be a bad option for crops. Previously, scientists had conducted numerous experiments with the same simulated material, called JSC-1A (named after NASA’s Johnson Space Center), which allowed them to develop a kind of liquid fertilizer.

To be able to carry out the experiment, the researchers planted the seeds in a pot with 48 jarslike a small ice cube tray, but they only filled some of them: three with the moon dust plus the nutrient solution and four with the JSC-1A nutrient solution.

Subsequently, the research test repeated the same configuration on three other plates as well, to obtain better statistics. Another step involved moving the dishes into their trays for individual irrigation, which took place in ventilated boxes for terrariums under the lights that stimulate growth. The boxes restricted airflow, but they weren’t entirely sterile; instead, they simulated what an open laboratory environment in a lunar habitat might look like.

The seedlings, known as thale cress ( Arabidopsis thaliana ), are from the same family as watercress and gods broccoli, which makes them a good model for horticultural crops. And, for researchers, they have the advantage of growing rapidly. When the seedlings first sprouted in both the lunar earth samples and the control samples, they were still drawing nutrients from the reserves stored in the seeds themselves.

After about a week, differences emerged: “The seedlings in the lunar samples began to grow more slowly, and some of them began to show severe stress responses. Their roots were more bent and twisted and not healthy looking. It was difficult for them”Explained Paul. Some plants seemed to adapt, while others looked increasingly diseased, with the leaves becoming gnarled and pigmented.

Compared to their counterparts that grew in volcanic ash, all plants in the lunar land took longer to develop broad leaves, were smaller, and some were severely stunted. Potted plants in regoliththose grown in the samples of the Apollo 12 and 17 missions fared better.

Paul and his team then performed genetic testing on all plants to figure out which metabolic tools the plants used to adapt to their environment.The scientists found that even the healthiest-looking seedlings had gene activity, genes that had been turned off. Or get activated, indicating stress. This activity is comparable to that of plants surrounded by soil with too many metals or salts: “They were working hard to stay healthy if you want “, Poul noted.

Scientists do have an optimistic outlook for the future of lunar gardening, however, especially since any plant grown in a true lunar land or regolith would improve the soil for the next few generations: “I am an orthimist. The fact that some plants have shown stress and some have not grown does not bother me at all. We here on Earth are becoming very well versed in how to grow plants in increasingly salty and dry environments. I have no doubt that we will learn how to grow plants in the lunar soil“, he has declared Robert Ferl, Paul’s colleague and co-author of the study.

NASA performed some experiments after the moon landing missions of the 1960s and 1970s that reported lunar material, but they weren’t anything like those attempted by Paul and Ferl: “A small amount of regolith material was brought into contact with the plants and the data showed that there were no major adverse effects.“Said Sharmila Bhattacharya, chief scientist of NASA astrobionics. But Paul and Ferl’s new research is more ambitious: “This is a unique experiment, to actually grow those plants in the regolith, with supplemental material of course. This is the first time, and that’s why we’re pretty excited”Added Bhattacharya.

Today, NASA doesn’t have much lunar land left to share with scientists, but it has been gradually deployed for high-priority research. The agency recently opened one of the last samples collected, in 1972, to study regolith in the Apollo 17 landing area. Artemis program Apollo’s successor, is now accelerating and as the astronauts return to the moon in a few years, the agency expects many more samples to arrive.

Learning how to grow food off-planet will likely be important, as every gram carried into space will take up space on a boat and add to its costs and fuel requirements. Plus, in a remote and isolated environment like a space station or lunar habitat, a little greenery could go a long way for crew mental health too, even if it doesn’t provide a ton of food.: “Having the touch and sensation of plants can have psychological benefits “he has declared Bhattacharya.

For these reasons, astronauts and researchers have already started testing different ways to grow food on the International Space Station. Paul and Ferl’s research could be an important step towards space agriculture: “This is an impressive study for two reasons. They are using actual Apollo samples and applying modern biology tools, ”said Kevin Cannon, geologist and space resource researcher at the Colorado School of Mines. But it is possible that other options for growing plants and vegetables without using dirt, such as hydroponics, laereonioica and cell growth in a reactor may be more efficient for the ISS or lunar missions.