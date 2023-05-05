This coming May 5, thousands of people around the world will witness an amazing Penumbral Lunar Eclipse which particularly coincides with the birth of the “Moon of Flowers”.

This astronomical event is occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon, generating that it looks like a dark reddish tone. Unlike a Total Lunar Eclipse that occurs when the three bodies (Sun, Earth, Moon) are perfectly aligned, the penumbral eclipse occurs when the Moon is only covered by the less dense shadow of the Earth known as penumbra.

The penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 15:14 GMT and reach its peak at 17:22 GMT during Friday May 5th.

Because this astronomical phenomenon only It can be seen in countries Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania in Mexico and in no country in America can it be seen, since when this develops it will be day.

Despite this, Mexico and the whole world will be able to enjoy the Luna de Las Flores, the name given to the full moon in May. This was granted by the ancient settlers who related the astronomical event to the blooming of flowers.

In order to observe these great events, it is not necessary to use observation tools, since both the eclipse and the Full Moon of the Flowers can be seen with the naked eye, as long as clear sky conditions are present.

When are the next eclipses?

Eclipses are the most spectacular astronomical events that we can see from Earth. These are produced at least twice a year and each one of them is an excellent opportunity to show our taste for space.

upcoming eclipses