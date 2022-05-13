Three people observe a partial lunar eclipse from A Coruña on November 19. M. Dylan (Europa Press)

On the night of Sunday to Monday, the Moon will cross the shadow of the Earth again, acquiring the coppery glow so characteristic of lunar eclipses. This event will be visible from the Canary Islands from 03:27 (local time) and on the Peninsula, where it will dawn with the Moon eclipsed, from 04:27. From that moment on, it will continue its transit until it leaves the umbra of our planet. According to data provided by NASA, the totality phase of the eclipse will last about 85 minutes. From the entire American continent and Atlantic and central Europe, the eclipse can be observed in its entirety, reports the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands. For a better observation, it is convenient to look for a clear place and away from light pollution.

Lunar eclipses occur when our satellite passes through the shadow of the Earth. This doesn’t happen every month because the Moon’s orbit is tilted relative to the Earth-Sun orbit, in the plane we know as the “ecliptic.” Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere in the world once the Moon is above the horizon.

“If we think that from Europe we will have to wait until March 2025 to witness another total lunar eclipse, it is worth getting up early so as not to miss the red Moon next Monday”, comments Miquel Serra-Ricart, astronomer at the IAC.

Within the dissemination activities of the European project Interreg EELabsand with the collaboration of the tourism area of ​​the Cabildo Insular de La Palma and the Society for the Promotion and Development of the island of La Palma (SODEPAL), through the AstroTurismo Promotion Program, the channel sky-live.tv will broadcast, live, the projection of the shadow of Teide during sunset and moonrise from the Tenerife observatory. This connection will take place on the afternoon of Sunday 15 at 8:15 p.m. in the Canary Islands and 1 hour more in the Peninsula.

Three Spanish Supercomputing centers: the Extremeño Center for Advanced Technologies (CETA-CIEMAT), the Consortium of University Services of Catalonia (CSUC) and the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) will collaborate in the distribution of the retransmission.

Five centers in Macaronesia (IAC, ITER, UPGC, SPEA-Azores, SPEA-Madeira) work at EELabs. The objective of EELabs is to create Laboratories to measure the Energy Efficiency of Artificial Night Light in protected natural areas of Macaronesia (Canary Islands, Madeira and Azores).

You can follow MATERIA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.