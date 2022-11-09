The lunar eclipse of 2023 that we will see on Earth will not be one, but two, and they will be distinct as the first, a ‘lunar eclipse of penumbrathe next will happen May 5th in some parts ofAfrica and Australiawhile the second will be a ‘partial lunar eclipse and the next will happen October 28and this lunar eclipse of 2023, unlike the first, will be visible in parts of East America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow on the surface of the latter; lunar eclipses can only occur during the full moon and represent an interesting target for observing the sky, furthermore the last total lunar eclipse occurred on November 8, 2022, which has thrilled sky watchers around the world, also considering that the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

The types of lunar eclipses of 2023 and beyond

In case you don’t know, know that there are three types of lunar eclipses depending on how the sun, earth and moon are aligned at the time of the event.

Total lunar eclipse: the shadow of the Earth is projected on the entire lunar surface. Partial lunar eclipse: during a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters the shadow of the Earth, which may appear to be taking a “bite” from the lunar surface, in this case the shadow of the Earth will appear dark on the side of the moon facing towards the Earth, while the amount of “bite” we see depends on how the sun, the Earth and the moon are aligned, according to NASA. Penumbral lunar eclipse: the faint outer part of the earth’s shadow is projected onto the lunar surface, this type of eclipse is not as dramatic as the other two and can be difficult to see.

As already mentioned, the next lunar eclipse of 2023 will take place on May 5th, and when this will be exactly visible will depend on where you are, while instead the sisto Time and Date states that the penumbral eclipse will start on November 5th at 10:11 EST (15:11 GMT), while the maximum eclipse will be reached at 12:22 EST (17:22 GMT) and the penumbral eclipse will end at 14:31. EST (19:31 GMT). The overall duration of the first lunar eclipse of 2023 will be 4 hours and 18 minutes.

According to TimeandDate.com, at least parts of the next lunar eclipse of 2023 are expected to be visible in southeastern Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

To find out if the next lunar eclipse of 2023, the total one of November 8, will be visible from your position, just check the interactive map offered by TimeandDate.comon the other hand, if you will not be able to see the event in person, you will have the opportunity to see the event online via webcast, with all the details that of course we will add as we get closer to that date.

As for the second lunar eclipse of 2023, as already mentioned also in this case, it will be a partial lunar eclipse, and it will be possible to admire it on October 28th.

The exact time when the lunar eclipse will be visible, again, will depend on where you are, but Time and Date states that the partial eclipse will be at 2:35 pm. (1935 GMT), the maximum eclipse will occur at 15:14 pm EST (GMT 2014) and the partial eclipse will end at 15:52. EST (2052 GMT). The faint penumbral lunar eclipse is visible for about an hour on either side of the partial lunar eclipse. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 4 hours and 25 minutes.

According to Time and Date, at least some parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North / East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

To find out if the partial lunar eclipse of October 28 is visible from your location, check out this interactive map from TimeandDate.com.

If you are unable to see the event in person, we will show you how to watch the event online via webcast. Details on how to watch October’s partial lunar eclipse will be posted on Space.com closer to the time.

Lunar eclipses are among the easiest sky observation events to observe.

To watch one, simply go out, look up and enjoy. You don’t need a telescope or any other special equipment. However, binoculars or a small telescope will bring out the details on the lunar surface: observing the moon is as interesting during an eclipse as at any other time. If the eclipse occurs during the winter, pack up if you plan to stay outside for the duration – an eclipse can take a couple of hours to unfold. Bring hot drinks and blankets or chairs for maximum comfort.

If you’re hoping to take a picture of a lunar eclipse, here’s our guide on How to Photograph a Lunar Eclipse with a Camera. And if you need imaging equipment, our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography have tips to make sure you’re ready for the next eclipse.

Feel like taking a more in-depth moonlight tour of our rock companion? Our ultimate moon viewing guide will help you plan your next sky viewing adventure, whether it’s exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain or the many craters that cover the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing site observation guide.

We will not experience another total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025. However, there will be partial and half-light lunar eclipses to keep us busy in the meantime.

Upcoming lunar eclipses according to NASA (opens in a new tab):

Year Date Type of eclipse Visible positions 2023 May. 5 Africa Twilight, Asia, Australia 28 October 2023 Partial E. Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia 25 March 2024 Penumbral Americas 18 September 2024 Partial Americas, Europe, Africa 14 March 2025 Total Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, West Africa 7 September 2025 Total Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia 3 March 2026 Total E. Asia, Australia, Pacific, Americas 28 August 2026 Partial E. Pacific, Americas Europe, Africa

