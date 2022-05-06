NASA scientists began studying a 50-year-old lunar sample collected during the agency’s latest manned moon landing mission, Apollo 17.

In March of this year, NASA scientists opened a lunar sample collected during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, a sample that has remained preserved from that date. The sample had been in an al freezer for decades NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houstonbut recently made it to the Structure agency’s Goddard Space Flight in Maryland, where researchers began examining it.

NASA, with the work it will carry out on this lunar sample, aims to support future studies on future samples that will arrive on our planet with its new manned lunar landing program, known as Artemis.

“By doing this work we are not only facilitating the exploration of Artemis, but we are facilitating the future return of champions and human exploration in the rest of the solar system”

said in a note Julie Mitchell, NASA planetary scientist and engineer who leads the Artemis care team at Johnsonwho later added:

“I feel very privileged to contribute in this small way by developing the skills for us to collect these materials, take them home safely and cure them for the long term.”

While all of this may seem simple, the logistics behind it all have been very complicated indeed Obtaining the Apollo 17 lunar sample from NASA’s Texas site in Maryland was a process that took years.

“We started in early 2018 and there were a lot of technical challenges we had to overcome to get to this point. This was seen as a practice to prepare a facility for future cold sample processing. “

Mitchell said, adding that moving these precious and fragile samples helped as proof of how to manage and move future lunar samples.

Before leaving for Goddard, the lunar sample had to be processed while remaining frozen, so it was handled with thick gloves in a clear box inside a walk-in freezer that is kept at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius). Handling these difficult, icy conditions is important for the team’s preparation for the collection of future Artemis specimens.

“Being able to keep frozen samples will be important for Artemis as astronauts could return ice samples from the moon’s south pole”

reads the statement from NASA.

“Everything we do involves a lot of logistics and a lot of infrastructure, but adding the cold makes everything much more difficult”

he stated in the same statement Ryan Zeigler, curator of Apollo samples in NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division at Johnsonwho later added:

“This is an important learning lesson for Artemis, as being able to process samples in the cold will be even more important to the Artemis mission than it is to Apollo. This work gives us some lessons learned and a good feed forward for Artemis ”.

Once processed, the samples were split and shipped to Goddard “in a cooler with dry ice,” before being stored in a new safe freezer, the statement said.

The mysteries connected with this lunar sample

It might seem like we’ve learned everything there is to learn from the lunar sample collected over 50 years ago, but NASA scientists have shared why they’re so excited to explore these Apollo 17 rocks.

For example, previous research on another lunar sample has brought to light the presence of amino acidsand since amino acids are essential for life as we know it on Earthfurther exploring this aspect could help scientists better understand how life originated not only on Earth but perhaps elsewhere in the solar system.

“We think that some of the amino acids in lunar soils may have formed from precursor molecules, which are smaller and more volatile compounds such as formaldehyde or hydrogen cyanide”

he stated in a statement Jamie Elsila, a researcher at Goddard’s Astrobiology Analytical Laboratory whose focus is volatile organic compounds, which she later added:

“Our research goal is to identify and quantify these small volatile organic compounds, as well as all amino acids, and use the data to understand the prebiotic organic chemistry of the moon.”

Samples like these can also help scientists piece together the moon’s historyhe said in the same statement Natalie Curran, principal investigator of the Mid Atlantic Noble Gas Research Lab to Goddard, whose goal is to explore lunar samples and understand what the pieces of the moon may have endured during their lifetime.

“Our work allows us to use noble gases, such as argon, helium, neon and xenon, to measure how long a lunar sample is exposed to cosmic rays and this can help us understand the history of that sample. Cosmic rays can be harmful to the organic material that might be in a sample, so understanding the duration helps determine the effects that exposure has had on the organic. “

said Curran, who also reflected further on what it is like to be able to study pieces of the moon here on Earth, stating that when she thinks about how these samples came from another world, how far they traveled and the history of the moon. solar system that they have kept inside, always leave it speechless.

