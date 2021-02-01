February 2 to 3

Moon in Libra

Waning moon

Sowing early ripening green crops and feather onions in heated greenhouses. Revision of vegetables in storage, as well as planting material.

February 4-5

Moon in Scorpio

Waning moon

Necessary care of plants, as well as revision of vegetables and planting material.

February 6

Moon in Sagittarius

Waning moon

You can plant peppers and eggplants on seedlings, sow early-ripening leafy crops and plant onions on a feather. A good day for treating plants from pests and diseases.

7 february

Moon in Sagittarius

Waning moon

Plant care, revision of vegetables and planting material. In the garden – work on snow retention.

February 8-9

Moon in Capricorn

Waning moon

Transplanting indoor plants, as well as feeding them. Preparation and preparation of soil for vegetable seedlings. It is recommended to carry out works on snow retention in the garden.

February 10-12

Moon in Aquarius

New moon

These days, all plants are best left alone.

February 13-14

Moon in Pisces

Waxing Crescent

Favorable days for sowing seedlings of tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, as well as some floral annuals and any perennials. Winter planting of large trees.