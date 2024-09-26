Luna Rossa won the first race of the Louis Vuitton Cup final, in the waters of Barcelona, ​​against Ineos Britannia. The Italian boat wins the first round of the final thanks to an excellent start and perfect management of the race by Bruni and Spithill, who controlled the English without ever taking risks and closing with a lead of 46 seconds. The second race will be held later. The prize is the chance to challenge Team New Zealand for the conquest of the America’s Cup.