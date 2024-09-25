Luna Rossa in the Louis Vuitton Cup final from today against Ineos Britannia. In the sea of ​​Barcelona, ​​the duel begins – live on TV and streaming – to reach the America’s Cup 2024 and challenge New Zealand, the holder of the trophy. Luna Rossa eliminated American Magic in the semifinal, while Ineos Britannia overtook Alinghi.

“We have overcome some very tough semi-finals and now we will meet one of the strongest challengers of this edition”, says James Spithill, Australian helmsman of the Italian boat. “I expect tough, hard-fought matches, it will be a real fight to move forward. After all, this is the purpose of the Challenger Selections, to identify the strongest and most prepared challenger to oppose the Defender. We know both the British crew and their way of sailing well. We have studied them for a long time in the Round Robins, but we also know that the team we will face tomorrow is no longer the same as a few weeks ago”, he observes.

The schedule of the final

The final opens today with the first 2 races and will be played as the best of 13 challenges: you need to win 7 to fly to the America’s Cup. The calendar includes regattas on Saturday 28 September, Sunday 29 September and then on 1, 2, 5 and 5 October.

The final live on TV

From today, Thursday 26 September, to Saturday 5 October, from 2:00 pm, the final will be broadcast live exclusively on free-to-air Italia 1 and in streaming on Sportmediaset.it.