On a day characterised by variable weather conditions, with clouds and sporadic drops of rain, the fourth day of the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins took place regularly.

Thanks to an easterly wind that blew between 10 and 12 knots, the regattas provided spectacle and excitement to spectators, both on land and at sea. Numerous fans attended, including many Italians who came to support Luna Rossa, which did not disappoint expectations.



In match #11, who saw opposites Luna Rossa and Alinghi Red Bull Racing, the Italian boat imposed its pace from the very beginning. Both boats crossed the starting line at the same time, but a few seconds later Luna Rossa forced the Swiss boat to tack, thus taking control of the race with a slight advantage on the left of the race course. This margin, although small, was enough to allow Luna Rossa to round the first gate in the lead with a 4-second advantage.

In the downwind section, Luna Rossa increased its lead to 11 seconds at the second gate. From that point on, the Italian crew managed the race with great skill, sailing impeccably and blocking any attempt at a comeback by Alinghi. This allowed Luna Rossa to obtain another solid victory in this edition of the Louis Vuitton Cup, confirming its competitiveness and adding a precious point to its ranking in the elimination rounds.