The duel that is being lived in Auckland between Luna Rossa and Emirates Team New Zealand still at its peak of excitement. Despite only taking two days of competition, this 36th America’s Cup it is offering very good sailing moments and, furthermore, it does so with both boats showing tremendous equality. The second day, as happened last Wednesday, has ended with a draw and the scoreboard reflects a 2-2 that raises even more doubts about who will be the winner of this Copa América. What is certain is that from this Friday there will no longer be days of rest. The first to reach seven wins is the winner.

It was not an easy start to the day in Auckland because the little wind (barely ten knots were exceeded in a few moments) it left little room for maneuver and even forced the start of the first round to be delayed for a few minutes. Luna Rossa, who is more comfortable than Emirates Team New Zealand in light wind, was the first to hit and did well to appear first in the pre-start. Spithill once again demonstrated, for the umpteenth time in this America’s Cup, his quality and gave no option for Peter Burling to win the position.. The Italians were very reliable with the New Zealanders in their stern and at the first gate they achieved a distance of ten seconds. Emirates Team New Zealand failed to lower them at any time and, after a race that lasted 27 minutes and 55 seconds, Luna Rossa scored 2-1 with a 37-second lead.

After that, the pressure fell on the New Zealanders because they saw that Luna Rossa did not make mistakes and their ‘Te Rehutai’ could not prevail. But in the second round they had in their favor that the pre-start was theirs and Peter Burling was not surprised by Spithill’s maneuvers. Emirates Team New Zealand came out well, showing that with a headwind (even eight knots) it is almost unstoppable, and managed to fly. In addition, he was benefited by the loss of time of the Italians moments before reaching the second gate in a gybe and is that after that, on the beat, the advantage was already 34 seconds. There was no option to reaction and Emirates made it 2-2 on the scoreboard crossing the finish line one minute and three seconds apart (the longest distance in the Copa América final so far). This Saturday there will be two new races starting at 4:15 (Spanish time) in which both will seek to follow the path towards the seven victories that will be awarded by the Jar of the Hundred Guineas.