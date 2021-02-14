Perfect weekend for him Luna Rossa. The Italian boat confirmed this Sunday its superiority in the final of the Prada Cup and is offering blows of reality to an Ineos UK Team that needs to react as soon as possible so as not to say goodbye in a fleeting way to the fight to reach the duel for the America Cup. Luna Rossa achieved two other wins without showing any cracks, in tactics or navigation, and places 4-0 on the scoreboard of the final. They are now only three more wins away from challenging Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup.

While Sir Ben Ainslie’s Ineos UK Team experienced a fateful day again in Auckland, it seems that the Luna Rossa is intractable. Pre-departures and departures are becoming a headache for the British ship and it is that so far he has been unable to place himself in the bow of the Italians. It has always been seen from behind, controlled and in areas with less wind pressure. The maneuvers of Bruni and Spithill’s ship were, once again, very successful and hardly made mistakes in a day in which they lived Northeast breezes between 16 and 20 knots. In the first race of the day, the third of the final, both boats appeared in the pre-start at 46 knots and Luna Rossa was the first to show its potential because it better controlled the first upwind section and crossed the first gate with a nine-second advantage. It was a heat in which the Italians achieved a maximum speed of 49.12 knots and 17 tacks per team were seen. But there was only one leader and Luna Rossa crossed the line 13 seconds ahead. The 3-0 stinging Sir Ben Ainslie who sought to claim himself in the fourth race, although there was no way. Moreover, his options to avoid the 4-0 seemed to be diluted already at the start because he lost control of the rudder and the ship was about to have an accident. The British managed to straighten course and lift Britannia out of the water, but this error allowed Luna Rossa to take a 12-second lead at the first gate. After that, the Italians controlled, without errors, the race (the Ineos UK Team got to be penalized for violating the limit of the race course before the third gate) and they won by 41 seconds apart.

The Britannia now needs a miracle, and at the very least, it will have more than three days to reboot and improve. The next two races were scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but as a result of the government announcement of a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, initially 72 hours, has been postponed to the next competition day. Sir Ben Ainslie ‘buys’ time to try and do battle with an excellent Luna Rossa.

“We are not happy with our day, we can navigate much better and we need it. At this level you cannot afford to make mistakes and we made too many. So now we have to get together and prepare, ”commented Sir Ben Ainslie. On the other hand, Francesco Bruni, helmsman of Luna Rossa, he does not want an excess of confidence in his team despite the 4-0 because “the British are not easy to beat. We have to stay focused and take advantage of these days that we have now to improve ”. Of course, this does not mean that “we are very happy with the result. Also, we feel the support of the Italians. People think that only soccer is followed in Italy, but sailing is having a lot of importance right now”. They are only three steps away from fighting for the Copa América.