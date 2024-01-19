The lights dimmed and a Ferris wheel designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat began to spin to the rhythm of “Tutu” by Miles Davis.

“It's like it's drawn on a piece of paper,” said Ajani Purnell, 26, executive assistant to artist Shepard Fairey, who joined the crowd at a Los Angeles warehouse complex to gawk — but not climb on — the revival attractions of Luna Luna, a long-defunct art amusement park that was created in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany, by some of the most famous artists of the era. “It doesn't even look like it's made of metal.”

The long-delayed comeback of Luna Luna—with its Basquiat Ferris wheel, Keith Haring carousel, and installations by David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein—is drawing visitors from as far away as Singapore, New York, and Seattle, Washington, as well as as well as many Los Angeles residents, to the Boyle Heights neighborhood where it has been recreated. There were connoisseurs of the art world, casual fans and quite a few children. Almost everyone attending the exhibition had found out about it via social networks. Many mentioned musician Drake, whose company was behind the attraction's revival.

Many visitors were disappointed to learn that they couldn't go on the art attractions: it is prohibited, both to preserve them as works of art and because they were not built to meet current safety codes. But the spectacle alone is an attraction, and visitors can enter the Hockney and Salvador Dalí pavilions or get married in André Heller's “Wedding Chapel.”

Stephanie Sliger, 36, and her daughter, Kendall, 9, bought Luna Luna tickets as soon as they became available. Sliger once worked at an amusement park and she and her daughter love making art.

Haring's carousel, with the artist's distinctive figures as seats, sits alongside Hockney's “Enchanted Tree,” a carousel by Arik Brauer, and “The Palace of the Winds,” an attraction by Manfred Deix that features a video of the original and unusual “flatter orchestra” that played at the amusement park, which is now billed as Luna Luna: A Forgotten Fantasy, and is expected to remain open until spring.

It was an exhibition that seemed created for Instagram. The rides spun to the melodious carnival music of Los Angeles composer Daniel Wohl.

Between jazz interludes, wedding bells tinkled in the chapel, which invites guests to marry “whoever or whatever” they want. It was Heller who came up with the concept for Luna Luna more than 30 years ago. Justin Gonzales, 26, of Los Angeles, empowered by the “eccentric Luna Luna law,” held ceremonies for $10 each (or free for those with a special “moon pass”).

He performed the marriage of Jennifer Schmidt, 34, a Los Angeles wedding planner, her husband, Dylan Schmidt, 35, a podcast host, and their baby, 1-year-old Brooklyn.

“We eloped for our first wedding two years ago,” Jennifer Schmidt said. “And we always said that if we did it again, we would do it with the baby. This is the perfect fun story for her afterwards.”

A clown juggled spikes between Lichtenstein's glass labyrinth and Dalí's geodesic mirror dome.

When asked how he heard about Luna Luna, Linder Sutton, 13, of Beverly Hills, California, said, “I probably had a dream about it when I was younger,” recalling one in which Haring's drawings had come to life. “I feel like I manifested this.”

By: LAUREN HERSTIK

The New York Times