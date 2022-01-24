Luna Ki will not perform at the Benidorm Fest, the event that RTVE will hold on January 26, 27 and 29 in the Alicante town to choose the next representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest. This was decided last Sunday by the singer of Cuban origin. The argument with which the artist has disassociated herself from the preselection is that she was not going to be able to use ‘autotune’, a vocal modification software technology whose use has been rejected by European regulations in the Eurovision Song Contest that this year has place in Turin. The artist assures that her song, ‘Voy a muerte’, has been composed with that tool and is an essential part of her performance.

Luna Górriz (Barcelona, ​​1999) has asked for respect for her decision, feeling responsible to the Benidorm Fest public, to the other participating artists and to RTVE. This impediment, as the artist clarified in a video published on social networks, does not allow her to carry out her interpretation of ‘Voy a muerte’, the song she was going to interpret and which has been composed by this tool. “The ‘autotune’ is part of the essence of this song,” he said, while justifying that, above all, he will defend “the truth” of his art and the real reasons for his withdrawal. “Eurovision is not a vocal skills contest and that’s why I applied. And from here I send a message to this type of contest to say that I would love to see a change in this regard and that projects more similar to mine could be seen, ”he claimed.

In this way, the first of the two semifinals to be held will feature six and not seven artists, as planned. “All possible options have been analyzed and this was the viable one in the end”, explained María Eizaguirre, director of Communication and Participation of the RTVE Corporation. “Although it seems very easy to bring another artist or another group here, honestly it’s not that simple,” he continued. “It is a decision that Luna Ki has made. I believe that all her colleagues respect her, they are very fond of her and understand the reasons why she has made a decision that escapes the hands of RTVE. The important thing is that the Benidorm Fest goes well».

It was popularized in 1998 by the singer Cher in ‘Believe’, the song with which the artist returned to the stage after several years of musical silence, but distorting the voice and turning it almost into a synthesizer, as she did, was not the intention ‘Auto-tune’ when it came out just a couple of years before. This audio processor, designed by the firm Antares Audio Technologies, was born with the intention of masking small inaccuracies and errors in order to achieve much more precise tuning in recordings.

Subsequently, all kinds of audio processors emerged, which perform functions similar to those of ‘Auto-Tune’, but with different names. All of them are generically called ‘autotune’. The effect lay dormant for a long time, with intermittent appearances on various songs by Daft Punk, Christina Aguilera or Lil Wayne, until the urban music explosion, which has often placed it at the center of performance. Using ‘autotune’ is not synonymous with having a bad voice or not knowing how to sing. Artists like Rosalía or Billie Eilish use it often.