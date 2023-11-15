The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service is now also available in Italy, allowing users to stream games without requiring specific hardware or long-term downloads. To access, simply visit the Luna page from a browser, on any device connected to the Internet. This service, already operational in countries such as the US, UK, Germany and Canada, offers a variety of games for different tastes. Players can choose from a wide range of titles, ranging from Fortnite to retro classics and AAA games. Luna is accessible on several devices, including Fire TV, smart TVs, Fire tablets, PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and some smart TVs from Samsung and LG. For Amazon Prime customers, there are additional benefits. They can play Fortnite, Trackmania and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost. Additionally, you can link Ubisoft accounts to access Ubisoft PC games you already own or purchase new ones. Luna offers several subscription options. Luna+, at 9.99 euros per month, includes a vast library of games from various genres, such as Team Sonic Racing, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom and Batman: Arkham Knight. Luna+ subscribers enjoy the same benefits as Amazon Prime customers, including Ubisoft PC games. A 7-day free trial is available.

The Ubisoft+ subscription, at 17.99 euros per month, offers access to new Ubisoft titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as a catalog of famous series such as Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six and Far Cry. Furthermore, there is the Jackbox Games monthly subscription, exclusive to Luna, for 4.99 euros, which includes party games such as Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party and Drawful. The service-optimized Luna controller connects directly to Luna’s cloud servers via Wi-Fi, reducing latency. With Cloud Direct technology, you can switch between screens without further setup. The Luna controller is currently on launch offer for 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros until November 27th on Amazon. The company has also improved the user interface of Fire TV in Italy, France and Spain, introducing a new section dedicated to games. This section allows you to easily access games and content for Fire TV.