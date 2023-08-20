“Roskosmos” confirmed the collapse of the station “Luna-25”

The Russian automatic interplanetary station “Luna-25” entered an off-design orbit and collided with the surface of a natural satellite of the Earth. About this on Sunday, August 20, with reference to the results of a preliminary analysis reported at Roscosmos.

According to the state corporation, on August 19 at 14:10 Moscow time, in accordance with the Luna-25 AMS flight program provided issuance of an impulse for the formation of its pre-landing elliptical orbit.

During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters Roscosmosstate corporation

After a failed maneuver, communication with the automatic interplanetary station was cut off at about 14:57 Moscow time. According to the state corporation, attempts made on August 19 and 20 to find the device and get in touch with it were unsuccessful.

Roskosmos promised that a specially formed interdepartmental commission would investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Reports of a hard landing “Luna-25” in the network began to appear yesterday

According to the Telegram channels, on the afternoon of August 19, Luna-25 was supposed to reduce from 100 to 18 kilometers of resettlements – the point of its orbit closest to the surface of the natural satellite of the Earth, and then on Monday, August 21, from this height to make a soft landing on the moon .

This led to the exit of the AMS to an open trajectory of rotation around the Moon and a collision at a speed of 1.7 kilometers per second with the surface of a natural satellite of the Earth.

“Luna-25” is of great importance for the reputation of the Russian space industry

The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the successor, last sent an AMS to the Moon about half a century ago. The successful implementation of the Luna-25 program would mean confirmation of Russia’s prestigious status as a space power capable of sending controlled spacecraft into deep space.

The name of the first Russian mission to a natural satellite of the Earth emphasized the continuity with the Soviet lunar program.

During the last Soviet lunar mission, called “Luna-24” and held in August 1976, samples of lunar soil were delivered to Earth from a satellite.

“Luna-25” was supposed to make a soft landing on the satellite

One of the main tasks of the first Russian mission to a natural satellite of the Earth is to develop the technology of soft landing on the surface of another celestial body.

The descent vehicle of the station, launched on August 11 from the site 1C complex of the Vostochny cosmodrome on a Soyuz-2.1b medium rocket with a Fregat upper stage, was supposed to land on the moon in the area of ​​the Boguslavsky crater near the south pole of the moon, probably rich in water ice deposits, and spend there, the study of the properties and composition of the polar soil, the measurement of its mechanical characteristics.

The mass of the Luna-25 station was 1,605 kilograms, of which 1,000 kilograms were for fuel and 20 kilograms for scientific equipment.

One of the main scientific instruments of Luna-25 is a manipulator arm, with the help of which it was planned to deliver samples of lunar soil to a device for measuring the chemical, elemental and isotopic composition of regolith.

Russia plans to launch two more lunar missions this decade

In the 2020s, Russia should launch at least two more missions to the Earth’s natural satellite – the orbital Luna-26 and the landing Luna-27. After them, Russian specialists plan to send the Luna-28 apparatus to the planet’s satellite, which involves the delivery of samples of lunar soil to Earth.

Before the failure with Luna-25, the implementation of the Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions was scheduled for 2027-2028

In addition to Russia, such countries as China, the USA and India are engaged in the study of the natural satellite of the Earth. The latter will make its second attempt to land on the lunar surface in a few days. If successful, India will become the fourth – after the USSR, the USA and China – a country in the world that managed to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon.