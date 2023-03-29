Lumpy | Interstate 10 due to a traffic accident

The exact location of the accident is between Tarvasjoki and Mäentaa.

On the highway 10 A traffic accident occurred in Liedo on Wednesday morning a little before 7 o’clock. Due to the accident, the road is closed to traffic, says the traffic center of the traffic control company Fintraffic.

The exact location of the accident is between Tarvasjoki and Mäentaa. According to Fintraffic, the accident affects a 2.4 kilometer stretch of road.

Rescue and clearance work at the accident site is underway.

Turku Sanomat according to eyewitnesses, a pick-up truck and a van were involved in the violent crash. There are several emergency services and first aid units, as well as a medical helicopter, says Turku Sanomat.