Being checked with drugs on you is now punishable by a fine of 200 euros. The experimental sanction has been generalized. But magistrates believe that the announcement is a “slogan” because “the recipe has already been tested and does not work”.

The new fine of 200 euros for the use of narcotics is generalized to the whole of France on Tuesday 1 September. Experienced in several cities since June, it has given rise to 545 verbalizations. “This is more of a slogan than a real answer”, felt on France Inter Katia Dubreuil, president of the magistrate’s union.

“It is above all for us an element of government communication. We see that it is widely put forward. It is more of the slogan than a real response aimed at having effects on reality which would be based on an analysis of what works, what could unclog the courts, what could lower consumption, denounces the magistrate. This is part of a discourse of the majority in place which wants to display a face of firmness in matters of penal response. Unfortunately, penal populism is an old recipe in the pre-election period. “

This fine is nothing new for Katia Dubreuil. “We are doing a bit of new with old and we are told that the fine that would be distributed more massively, by relieving the police and justice services, will be de facto dissuasive for the more than 5 million cannabis users and that as demand will weaken, there will be no more offers and this will reduce the crime associated with trafficking. All this chain is a fable “, she judges. “These are recipes which have already been proven and which do not work”, says the magistrate.

“France still holds the sad record in Europe for adolescent cannabis use.” This “firmness” government is, according to Katia Dubreuil, “illusory”. On the “many fines pronounced for the use of narcotics only 40% are recovered, actually paid”, she adds.