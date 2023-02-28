The official communication arrives today SQUARE ENIX Holdings regarding a merger, i.e. the one between SQUAREENIX Corporation and the internal study Bright Productions (Forspoken developer), which will take effect next May 1.

The communication states the following:

SQUARE ENIX Corporation has developed numerous high-definition AAA games and owns a wealth of intellectual property and content. Luminous Productions possesses not only AAA title development capabilities, but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine building. The combination of the two entities will further enhance the group’s ability to develop games.

For now, the ex-Luminous developers will remain focused on Forspokenwith updates to improve the overall performance of the game and the development of downloadable content, such as “In Tanta We Trust” coming in the summer. Going forward, the developers will join the rest of SQUARE ENIX’ talent to develop new titles.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu