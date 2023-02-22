Olympia Basketball Milan chose the portable ultrasound Philips Lumify to evaluate the condition of their athletes directly on the playing field in the event of injuries. This was announced in a note by Royal Philips, leader in the Health Technology sector. The Lumify portable ultrasound solution, based on a dedicated App, can be used anywhere, by connecting to a simple smartphone, tablet or other compatible device – explains a note – The medical staff of the ‘Scarpette Rosse’ are thus able to perform an initial diagnosis in virtually real time, whether the injured player is on the court, in the gym or elsewhere.

Considering the transport and consultation times of a doctor, having to resort to current hospital ultrasound solutions to arrive at a diagnosis could take several hours – underlines the company – and the delay in identifying the most appropriate treatment plan can also have consequences on the times recovery of the athlete.

“Philips Lumify is a particularly useful tool in contexts such as sports, where injuries are frequent and an immediate analysis of physical conditions is required – he claims Matthew Aquati, team doctor of Olimpia Pallacanestro Milano – Lumify allows us to make an initial assessment and make decisions much faster, wherever we are. This allows us to offer better care to our players and to deal with injuries as soon as they happen, even on the road or in places with no hospital nearby.”

“We are happy to be able to make the potential of our portable ultrasound available to the medical staff and athletes of Olimpia Pallacanestro Milano – he declares Giuliano FarinaBusiness Manager Ultrasound Italy, Israel and Greece Diagnostic ultrasound in the field – Combining exceptional portability and immediacy of use with high image quality, we are confident that Lumify is a valuable tool to speed up the time of diagnosis and, consequently, recovery from athletes“.

Thanks to the advanced ultrasound processing system integrated in Lumify’s ultrasound probes (transducers), the doctor simply needs to download the App on a compatible tablet or smartphone, connect the probe itself and start the scan.

Characterized by exceptional image quality – the company points out – the device can be used for various clinical applications, including cardiological, abdominal, musculoskeletal, pulmonary examinations and, with a varied and complete range of ultrasound probes, allows doctors to evaluate a wide range of different potential injuries.