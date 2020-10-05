Lumiford, the company that produces headphones, earphones and Bluetooth earphones, has launched 3 new earphones (Lumiford New Earphones), which claim to have inbuilt HD microphones with better sound quality. These three earphones of Lumiford are U20, U30 and U40. Lumiford has priced the U20 at Rs 499, the U30 at Rs 699 and the U40 at Rs 699. The company has launched such earphones, which are long-wired, keeping in mind the new age consumers. In the era of Bluetooth earphones and headphones, the company has played bets on earphones with better sound quality.

Also read- Sony’s Dhansoo TV launched in India, will be surprised to know the price

These earphones of Lumiford have wires of 1.3 meters, with 3.5mm plugs easily plugged into laptops, tablets and mobile phones. The company has provided features like in-line control in the wire, with the help of which play / pause music, skip tracks, answer / cut calls are possible in just one click. The biggest feature of these earphones is that it is said that their sound quality is excellent and without any hindrance it can take advantage of AI features like Siri and Google Voice Assistance. These earphones are in red and blue color.

Also read- 6 new models of Nokia Smart TV will be launched on October 6, full of features

Many earrings feature in these earphones of Lumiford

The Lumiford U20, U30 and U40 earphones have a 10mm speaker and unmatched base, which further improves audio quality. These earphones are being given with 2 interchangeable rubber caps, which are of different sizes. The company says that in the current era the user needs earphones with better sound quality and in this endeavor we have taken special care of sound quality as well as good microphones in the new earphones of Lumiford.