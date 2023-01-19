The gameplay and modus operandi that made the main series of gods globally famous Pokémon has been an inspiration for numerous other titles, especially among the indiewho experimented with alternate stories, different art styles, and other novelties to GameFreak’s proven scheme.

Among the various Yo-Kai Watch, some mechanics of Ni No Kuni and the series of Capsule Monsters, however, we have a production made in Italy to notify you!

Directly from KickStartera portal famous for its videogame proposals that become reality thanks to the economic support of the interested parties, pops up “LumenTale: Memories of Trey”.

The presentation of the game (which, despite collecting almost 100,000 euros, will still see 19 days of campaign) consists of an in-depth trailer lasting over 3 minutes. We will be able to admire a world graphically inspired by the games of fifth generation pokemon and a traditional combat system.

The method of capturing the “Pokémon” known here as Animon: inside an overworld where it will be possible to see the sprites of the creatures available for capture, it will be necessary to hit the latter with a tool called the Holoken, which will also be useful for interacting with the game environment.

The campaign foresees the exit on PC and on major consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox), the possibility of purchasing the soundtrack and a digital artbook of the title.

The KickStarter campaign is, as already mentioned, still active: we leave you the link here to access all the details!