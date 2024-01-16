The administration of an old sperm donor bank in Leiden appears to be a mess. It is no longer possible to determine who their donor father was for at least eighty children because the registration is missing. Nine sperm donors also had more biological children than the then applicable standard of 25 per donor. Approximately ninety children have been fathered with the sperm of one of the donors.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
08:59
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LUMC #fathers #dozens #donor #children #seed #bank #untraceable
Leave a Reply