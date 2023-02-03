If the dosage of medicines is tailored to the DNA of the individual patient, the number of side effects is reduced by an average of 30 percent. This is the conclusion of an international team of scientists, led by the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). According to the researchers, this is the first study to show that prescribing medication based on someone’s genetic profile works well in practice.

