The pathology consists of a series of alterations of the intervertebral disc, with more or less marked limitations in the movements of the spine and intense pain

“Despite a long illness I managed to complete all my broadcasts and projects »said Piero Angela in his last message to Rai viewers. The journalist, died at 93, suffered from lumbar disc disease. “I’m with one foot in the pit and one on the soap – he said -. When I’m on my feet I’m over 90, I suffer from disc disease. But when I am seated I am 45 ».

Alterations of the intervertebral disc Discopathy is a generic term for a series of changes in the intervertebral disc, a cartilage structure located between two vertebrae. Each disc is made up of two parts: a central one, called the nucleus pulposus, and a peripheral one, called the fibrous ring. The latter acts as a means of containing the nucleus pulposus and, by attaching itself to the vertebral bodies, holds them together. The intervertebral disc system is extremely important both in the static and in the dynamics of the spine: they act as elastic pads, making possible the movements of the column and cushioning the traumas that are transmitted from one vertebral body to another. The pathological alterations of the discs involve more or less marked limitations in the articular movements of the spine, often accompanied by painful symptoms, even very intense. Discopathy can favor the appearance of herniated discs and lead, over the years, to the appearance of vertebral arthrosis. See also National Multiple Sclerosis Week kicks off, monuments in red on Monday

Degenerative disease Degenerative disc disease (from which Piero Angela suffered) affects both the fibrous ring and the nucleus pulposus of the disc. The nucleus thins and gradually loses its function: consequently the fibrous ring receives excessive stimuli from the nucleus itself and from the vertebral bodies. The ring can therefore break in one or more points and the nucleus pulposus can escape through these fractures. This process leads to a reduction in the thickness of the disc. To the disc degeneration are then added alterations of the vertebral bodies: that is, proliferations of bone tissue are formed on the margins of the vertebrae, which are welded to each other. The phenomenon as a whole is called discoarthrosis.

