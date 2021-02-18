* A novel based on a mixture of truth and fiction in a graceful language

Fatima Atefa (Abu Dhabi)

Lolwa Al Mansoori confirmed that her experience in the novel “The Sand Bow … The Comedy of Cradle and Water” and her collection of stories “When the Earth was Square”, establishes a place for her in the arena of desert literature.

Asma Siddiq Al-Mutawa, who led a virtual discussion session on the work of Al-Mansouri, organized yesterday the day before yesterday, the Salon of the Literary Forum, said: The writer’s imagination depends on the sweetness of myths and myths, expressing the Badia and the relationship of its people with water, to convey to the reader the history that this part of the world lived with help. Many features of the desert environment in its language and vocabulary.

The interventions on the writer’s philosophy and her store of knowledge varied in terms of heritage, the life of the desert, the concept of time, and existential questions. The atmosphere of the novel and the story collection expresses a wide existential world in which reality is mixed with fiction, and the events of history with myths, including scenes inspired by her extensive readings in philosophy and literature, the history and geography of the region and the invasions that were exposed Her, as well as the history of ancient civilizations, and the author weaves her intellectual visions from the details of this world in a symbolic and sometimes exotic manner, but in a beautiful and poignant language that depicts narrative scenes similar to miniature paintings.

Al-Mansouri said: “The writer has his imagination, which may be painful for the reader at times, but suffering can lead us to progress, and if some readers see that my writings are dark, when I write about a house built on a cemetery, I do not see that death, graves and shrouds are dark, but rather stages. Transitional and may be luminous stages », explaining that she does not like to interpret anything in her literary work, but rather leaves it to the reader. This brings it close to the modern narrative in Latin America, India and Japan.

She said that she is with the translation, which she considers a bridge for other cultures, while she expressed her reservations about a proposal from the film director Nasser Al-Yaqoubi, which included converting the novel into a film, indicating that the image is not able to express as the language expresses.

Professor of Modern Literature and Ancient Literature and writer Muhammad Ait Mihoub found that Al-Mansouri is a writer with a project, indicating that he considers her novel “The Arc of the Sand” an important study, so that the reader lives with it the adventure of the novel, and the blurry plucking of events, places, and polyphony. He explained that the strangeness of the novel is manifested in several strings, including the narrator who witnesses his funeral, along with mysticism, myths, dreams, the beauty of language, the intermingling of poetry and prose, and the myth of eternal return.

